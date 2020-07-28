SUNY Buffalo State student shot in Queens

The NYPD Chief of Detectives tweeted out video of the incident Tuesday afternoon

QUEENS, N.Y. — A SUNY Buffalo State student is recovering after the NYPD says he was assaulted and shot at a store in Queens Monday afternoon.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted video of the incident Tuesday afternoon.

SOME MAY FIND THE VIDEO BELOW DISTURBING

Yesterday afternoon, police officers responded to 136 Deli & Grill on Springfield Blvd in Queens for a male shot.



As you can see in the video, the perpetrator, identified as Jeffrey Thurston, starts a verbal argument after the victim attempts to walk past him. pic.twitter.com/qNJ4nHy3aN — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 28, 2020

Harrison identified the suspect as Jeffrey Thurston.

He says a verbal argument inside the store between Thurston and the victim quickly escalated into a physical fight outside the store. That's when police say Thurston shot the victim in the stomach.

The victim, who SUNY Buffalo State Football Head Coach identified as Malachi Capers, is in critical condition.

“Malachi was a well-liked member of our football family during his freshman year in 2018 and has remained a friend to many in our program as he has continued his education at Buffalo State after leaving the team due to on-going injury issues,” said Buffalo State head football coach Christian Ozolins. “We have him in our thoughts as we wish for a speedy and full recovery.”