3 people safe after FedEx plane headed to Memphis forced to crash land in Chattanooga

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating after the plane's landing gear failed Wednesday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating after a FedEx plane crash landed late Wednesday night in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The FAA said FedEx Flight 1376 was headed from Chattanooga to Memphis when it experienced trouble right after takeoff and turned around to land.

The Chattanooga Fire Department said they received reports just after 11 p.m. Oct. 4, 2023, of a FedEx 757 making a final approach at the Chattanooga Regional Airport with landing gear failure. Several departments responded to the scene.

Chattanooga Fire said the plane circled and then made its final descent, crash landing and skidding off the end of the runway, coming to rest in a safety area. The agency said three people on board survived.

The Chattanooga Police Department told ABC News that the three people on board the FedEx plane were uninjured and able to climb out of the plane after it crash-landed.

“There was no fire, only smoke from the engines,” said Chattanooga Fire on X (Twitter). “Great work by the pilot and airport personnel, as well as all responding agencies for their coordinated efforts.”

Hamilton County EMS posted video of the landing, saying the crew did a great job landing the plane.

Great job by the FedEx crew pulling off an emergency landing in Chattanooga last night and avoiding what could have been a worse disaster. The landing gear was not functioning on the jet. Also thanks to our crews on scene, the CHA Airport Fire Crash Team, and Chattanooga Fire Department for everyone’s quick response! Posted by Hamilton County EMS on Thursday, October 5, 2023

"FedEx Express Flight 1376 from Chattanooga to Memphis experienced an issue just after takeoff on Wednesday evening," FedEx said in a statement to ABC24. "Our crew is safe and any additional questions should be referred to the NTSB."

Public safety agencies rushed to the Chattanooga Regional Airport late Wed night after receiving reports that a FedEx757 was on its final approach with a landing gear failure. The call came in at 11:04 PM on 10/4/23. CFD, CPD and HCEMS quickly staged in position and waited. pic.twitter.com/QSINT3TNI4 — Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) October 5, 2023