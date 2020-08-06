State Legislature sends several bills on police reform to Gov. Cuomo

Both the Senate and Assembly passed legislation to ban chokeholds and designate as a hate crime, the filing of a false 911 report, on the basis of race.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Legislature has moved quickly on a package of bills, which intend to improve police and community relations and reform areas of the criminal justice system.

The state Senate and Assembly have passed a bill that would make it a hate crime to file a false 911 report, on the basis of race.

That legislation is inspired by a recent incident in NYC.

Now, it's on its way to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Also on Monday, the Assembly's committee on Governmental Operations advanced a bill to repeal 50-a, a law that, in many cases, keeps the personnel files confidential for members of law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics. A Senate committee advanced the same bill.

"As legislators we don't have the capacity to legislate morality but we do have the capacity to legislate rules on how public servants deliver their jobs," said Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes.

However, there is concern to repealing 50-a because there are no protections on unsubstantiated cases.

There are protections to make sure personal information like home addresses and telephone numbers aren't released.

Still, there are concerns from some members of law enforcement about repealing 50-a.

"Speaking for my men and women I think this is going to be very hard for them to understand that we can release everything that they've ever done in a 20-30 year career and that could have an impact on a prosecution," said interim Sheriff Michael Filicetti of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

The state Senate's Codes Committee advanced a bill creating an Office of Special Investigation within the state Attorney General's Office that would investigate any death that is caused by a police officer.

Currently, the AG's office investigates cases when police cause the deaths of unarmed civilians.

The Assembly has also passed a bill prohibiting police from using chokeholds, unless they're in imminent danger. The Senate has passed the same bill, which is now on its way to Cuomo.

Buffalo Common Council met in caucus Monday and some new resolutions were filed.

One of them telling Buffalo Police to review community concerns and another asking Mayor Byron Brown to create a task force that would look at police reform.