BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man from Western New York just got a big promotion in the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis just named Tonawanda native and Cardinal O'Hara graduate Gregory Hartmeyer as the new Archbishop of Atlanta.

Hartmeyer had been serving as the bishop of Savannah. He also spent time here as principal of St. Francis High School and still has family in Western New York.

He was being installed at a Mass in Atlanta on Thursday.

RELATED: Auxiliary Bishop Edward Grosz retires

RELATED: Pope blames cold, cancels Lent retreat for first time

RELATED: Pope cancels visit with Rome priests for 'slight' illness