BUFFALO, NY-- Bishop Richard J. Malone is making himself available Monday to address concerns regarding alleged sexual abuse by some priests within the Buffalo Catholic Diocese.

The press conference will be held Monday afternoon at Infant of Prague Parish in Cheektowaga.

Bishop Malone has been mostly silent since the nation heard about an alleged coverup of abuse by priests in the Buffalo Diocese. 2 On Your Side has made repeated requests to speak with the Bishop since the 60 Minutes report aired last Sunday. Whistleblower Siobhan O'Connor was the Bishop's former secretary who gave documents to the FBI.

While the bishop has not spoken on camera, the diocese did release this statement:

"Bishop Malone is stunned and dismayed at the comments of Ms. O’Connor at her press conference today. Her comments directly contradict her comments to him while she worked at the Chancery and even after she left. In fact, her prior, written communications to the Bishop demonstrate her complete admiration for the Bishop and his efforts to lead the Diocese. Her comments now are plainly and embarrassingly contradictory. Here are her actual email communications with the Bishop and others at the Chancery that she now criticizes."

