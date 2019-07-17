Congressman Chris Collins introduced new legislation that would punish states — like New York — that allow undocumented immigrants to get drivers licenses. Collins' bill is called the "Red Light Act."

It would withhold federal highway funds from states with Green Light Laws, like the one that just passed in Albany. Some of Collins' constituents are already criticizing him online, asking why he would want less federal money coming into his district.

A spokesperson for Gov. Andrew Cuomo called this bill "nothing more than political grandstanding" and says it has no chance of passing in Congress.

