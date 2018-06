BUFFALO, NY - We got a look at who could be the Sabres first pick in the NHL Draft, Saturday.

Rasmus Dahlin is in Buffalo for the NHL Combine.

If the Sabres select him, he will become the first Swede drafted first overall since 1989.

"I would love to be here," Dahlin said. "I've heard they have great fans. Everybody loves hockey here. It seems like Buffalo is a great city."

