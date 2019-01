BUFFALO, N.Y. — 13,000 customers are without electricity in Niagara County, National Grid reported on Monday morning.

The development comes after earlier outages in the area and NYSEG outages in Orchard Park.

National Grid reports Newfane is the area where most customers are without power. Restoration time is listed as 11:45 a.m.

The power outages come at the same time as wind chill warnings and advisories are listed for Western New York.