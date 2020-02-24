LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — A Siena College Poll predicts that six of the leading Democratic presidential candidates will beat Trump by a significant margin in New York State, though 62 percent of New Yorkers said they believe President Trump will be re-elected.

Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg has the most support in the Empire State. The poll predicts Bloomberg would win the state over Trump by a 25-point margin.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg also holds a 19-point lead over Trump in New York. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren also would be projected to win the historically blue state. Though only Bloomberg and Buttigieg are projected to win over more independent voters than the president.

"Thirty-six weeks out, it does not appear that the Democrats’ winning streak in presidential contests in New York – solid since Ronald Regan’s re-election in 1984 – is in jeopardy. All six leading Democratic candidates currently lead Trump by double digits,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg."

However, even with the strong democratic support, most New York residents believe Trump will be reelected.

"More than three-quarters of Republicans, nearly three-quarters of independents and nearly half of Democrats think Trump will win re-election in November," Greenberg said." A majority of voters from every demographic group think Trump will win, with the exception of Democrats – only a plurality – and self-described liberals, who say he will not win 47-42 percent.”

For more information, the full poll can be found here.

