D.C., DC — President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he is endorsing Chris Jacobs for the 27th Congressional District here in Western New York.

Trump said in the tweet that Jacobs will be a great congressman who will always fight for the people of New York.

Jacobs released a statement saying, "I am deeply honored and humbled to receive President Trump's endorsement. I appreciate his trust and stand to join him in the fight against socialism and to help him enact his America First Agenda to rebuild our military, grow the economy, and finally secure our borders."

Jacobs is running against the former Grand Island town supervisor Nate McMurray in the special election on April 28. McMurray almost beat former congressman turned convicted felon, Chris Collins, in 2018.

2 On Your Side has reached out to McMurray's campaign for comment, but has yet to hear back.

Nick Langworthy, the New York State Republican Chairman, met with President Trump on Tuesday. We don't know what the meeting was about.

