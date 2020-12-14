Joe Biden expected to speak following Electoral College vote certification

He will talk about "the strength and resilience of our democracy," his transition team said.

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden will give a speech Monday after the Electoral College vote certification, his transition team announced.

He will speak on "the strength and resilience of our democracy," the team's statement said, even as President Donald Trump continues to make baseless allegations of election fraud.

By law, the 538 electors meet on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December. That gives states time to certify their presidential election results. They'll meet in their own states and cast votes for president and vice president on separate ballots, according to the National Archives.

The votes are recorded on a Certificate of Vote, which is sent to Congress whose members will count the votes on Jan. 6, 2021. Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the count and announce the results.

It takes 270 electoral votes to win: Biden won 306 electoral votes, and Trump won 232. There have been so-called "faithless electors" -- an elector who does not vote for the candidate for whom he or she pledged to vote for -- in previous elections but not enough to change the outcome.

Biden, as anticipated, will be inaugurated as the nation's 46th president on Jan. 20, 2021.

For more on the electoral college and how the next few weeks likely will play out, see this:

What other people are reading right now:

