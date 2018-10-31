ALBANY - Following the resignation of Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in May, Democrat Letitia James and Republican Keith Wofford are hoping to fill New York's top legal office.

Schneiderman, a Democrat, was heavily favorited for re-election on Nov. 6, but was forced to resign from office after accusations of sexual misconduct by four women came to light in The New Yorker magazine.

The office is highly sought by the state's Democrats, as the party looks to pushback against the Trump administration's policies.

The attorney general is the state's top lawyer, representing New York in legal matters, but also having broad powers to go after wrongdoing on Wall Street or among charities, which has included a lawsuit against the now defunct Trump Foundation.

The state's attorney general's office currently has over 100 active lawsuits against the federal government, many of which began under Schneiderman, who was first elected in 2011.

More: Garbage Plate question stumps Tish James at New York AG debate

More: Letitia James wins race for New York attorney general

On their independence

James, 60, the New York City public advocate, vowed to continue to fight the federal government on its policies, such as immigration and health care.

"It's really critically important that we have someone in the office of attorney general who will defend the law, defend the rights of individuals, protect our environment, protect women's rights and will go after corruption be it in Washington or in Albany," she said in an interview with the USA Today Network's Albany Bureau.

After Schneiderman's resignation, the state Legislature installed Barbara Underwood to fill out the remainder of his term, which runs until Dec. 31.

The position is for four years. It pays $151,500 a year.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this year endorsed James during her four-way primary in route to winning the Democratic nomination Sept. 13.

A two-term New York City public advocate, James served as a New York City Council member out of Brooklyn, her hometown.

Wofford asked James if she believes Governor Cuomo when he says he "knows nothing about the repeated list of felons operating in his administration." She says: "I will follow corruption and I will follow the facts and the evidence wherever it leads me." pic.twitter.com/nu8FwBvFQN — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) October 31, 2018

Wofford, 49, has blasted James' closeness to Cuomo and other leading Democrats, charging that she wouldn't aggressively go after corruption in state government.

"The problem I have with my opponent, and the voters should have, is that Tish James will not police her teammates when it comes to cracking down on corruption," Wofford said during their only televised debate Tuesday on Spectrum News.

James responded that she would use "the law both as a sword and as a shield" to help New Yorkers and would be independent of Cuomo.

"Andrew Cuomo is not running for attorney general," she said during Tuesday's debate.

"Letitia James is running for attorney general, and all of her life Letitia James has been independent and a fierce friend of those whose voices have been ignored."

On their differences

There are three third-party candidates on the ballot: Reform candidate Nancy Sliwa; Green candidate Michael Sussman; and Libertarian candidate Christopher Garvey.

Wofford, a Republican from Buffalo who graduated from Harvard Law School and now resides in New York City, is a new to politics, having never held office.

A partner at the Ropes & Gray law firm, Wofford has spent the last three decades recovering debts from businesses who failed to pay their bills.

But James knocked him as being a high-priced attorney out of touch with New Yorkers, saying he has represented powerful interests, while she "represent the powerless."

"I will follow corruption, and I will follow the facts and the evidence wherever it leads me — to the White House, to the statehouse and municipal governments all across the state of New York without fear and/or favor," she said during the debate.

A Siena College poll Oct. 1. showed the race may be the most competitive of the statewide elections, which includes races for governor, U.S. Senate and comptroller.

James held a 50 percent to 36 percent lead.

The race has been competitive financially, too. James has spent $1.6 million from her campaign account since July, and the state Democratic Committee spent another $805,000 on her behalf, records show.

Wofford, meanwhile, has spent $1.9 million since July on his campaign.

If elected, Wofford said, he would examine each case New York has leveled against federal government and pursue only those relevant to taxpayers.

Critics of Wofford have accused the Republican of being unwilling to stand up to the Trump administration due to party affiliation, a claim he disputes.

"If the administration at the federal level does something to hurt New York and New York taxpayers, we're going to fight like heck," Wofford said.

He said during the debate that he voted for Trump, in large part hoping he could help the economy of struggling parts of the country, including in upstate New York.

"You may not like what he does or what he says, and the way he says it, but the fact of the matter is, we have to do something about opportunity economically for places like upstate New York," Wofford said during the debate.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved