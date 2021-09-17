Gov. Hochul signs "Less is More" act that revises standards for city jails

The act modifies the standard of evidence and procedures used to determine revoking community supervision of a person on parole.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a new bill into law that aims to reduce re-incarcerations in the state.

On Friday, Hochul signed the Less is More Act, which modifies the standard of evidence and certain procedures for when determining to revoke community supervision of a person on parole.

"Our fellow New Yorkers on parole deserve to reenter society with our support and respect - re-incarcerating parolees for technical violations traps them and doesn't help our communities," Hochul said.

The new act will have the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision focus its resources on helping people complete community supervision to avoid re-incarceration or supervision.