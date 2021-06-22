Kim Beaty declared winner of Democratic primary for Erie County Sheriff race; John Garcia declared winner in Republican primary

Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard (R) is not seeking re-election for another term, and several candidates are vying for his seat.

Kim Beaty has been declared the winner in the Democratic primary with 51% of the votes. Kim Beaty was running against Cheektowaga Assistant Police Chief Brian Gould and Community Activist Myles Carter. Kim Beaty is the former Buffalo Deputy Police Commissioner.

On the Republican side, John Garcia has been declared the Republican primary winner with 60% of the votes. Garcia was running against Karen Healy-Case. Both are veterans of the Buffalo Police Department.