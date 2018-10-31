ALBANY – The top candidates for New York attorney general clashed Tuesday in an hourlong debate that went deep on weighty topics like government corruption, a controversial lawsuit against ExxonMobil and taking on President Donald Trump.

But it was a simple question about Rochester's best-known dish that stumped the front-runner, Democrat Letitia James.

"Have you eaten a Garbage Plate?" asked NY1 political anchor Errol Louis, the debate's co-moderator.

James, the New York City public advocate, responded with a blank stare and two seconds of silence before responding.

"Have I ever eaten a Garbage Plate?" she said, seemingly confused.

"It's a regional thing," Louis responded.

"Oh, it's a regional thing?" James said with a laugh.

Louis heard all he needed to hear.

"I'll take that as a no," he said.

For those unfamiliar: A Garbage Plate is a regional dish made famous by Nick Tahou Hots in Rochester. It generally consists of home fries, macaroni salad or baked beans topped with meat, onions and a meat sauce.

The question was posed by Louis during a rapid-fire "lightning round" near the end of Tuesday's debate between James and Republican candidate Keith Wofford, which was aired on Spectrum News across the state.

Wofford, a private attorney, was quick to pounce on James' gaffe.

He seemed to give some credit for the dish, however, to the city of Buffalo — his hometown.

After the debate, Wofford — who now lives in New York City — tweeted a photo of himself enjoying a

Garbage Plate at Nick Tahou's on Friday with Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, a fellow Republican.

"My opponent is out of touch with Upstate New Yorkers - she's never even had a Garbage Plate!"

Wofford tweeted. "Might be good to get out of NYC every once and awhile..."

