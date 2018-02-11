ALBANY - Wondering what's on the ballot this year in New York? There's plenty.

All state-level elected positions will be up for a vote Tuesday, headlined by the governor's race between Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Republican challenger Marc Molinaro and three third-party candidates.

Also on the ballot is U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat who is being challenged by Republican Chele Chiavacci Farley.

It doesn't end there, though: There are judicial races and local referendums in some areas of the state, too.

You can see what races will be on your own ballot by plugging your address into the League of Women Voters' Vote411.org tool.

Here are the races that will be on every ballot across New York. The candidates are listed in the order they will appear, according to the state Board of Elections.

Governor/Lieutenant Governor

• Andrew M. Cuomo / Kathy C. Hochul (Democratic, Working Families, Independence, Women's Equality)

• Marc Molinaro / Julie Killian (Republican, Conservative, Reform)

• Howie Hawkins / Jia Lee (Green)

• Stephanie A. Miner / Michael J. Volpe (Serve America Movement)

• Larry Sharpe / Andrew C. Hollister (Libertarian)

This will be the first race on the ballot across all of New York.

Cuomo is seeking a third term as governor in this heavily Democratic state, pointing to a list of accomplishments that includes passing same-sex marriage and tougher gun-control laws, building a $4 billion replacement to the Tappan Zee Bridge and implementing a property-tax cap.

Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, has criticized Cuomo for corruption within his administration and has touted his various policy plans, including a vow to cut property taxes by 30 percent within five years in part by having the state assume counties' Medicaid costs.

Hawkins, Miner and Sharpe are all running on minor-party lines. They will have to get 50,000 votes Tuesday in order for their parties to have an automatic spot on the New York ballot the next four years.

Comptroller

• Thomas DiNapoli (Democratic, Working Families, Independence, Women's Equality, Reform)

• Jonathan Trichter (Republican, Conservative)

• Mark Dunlea (Green)

• Cruger Gallaudet (Libertarian)

The comptroller is the state's fiscal watchdog, overseeing audits of state and local agencies and managing the state's $207.4 billion public pension fund.

A former Long Island assemblyman, DiNapoli has been comptroller since 2007 and is seeking his third full, four-year term.

Trichter is an investment banker in Manhattan who has worked on public-pension issues for a restructuring firm. He's making his first run for elected office.

Dunlea and Gallaudet are running on minor-party lines.

Attorney General

• Letitia A. James (Democratic, Working Families, Independence)

• Keith Wofford (Republican, Conservative)

• Michael Sussman (Green)

• Nancy B. Sliwa (Reform)

• Christopher B. Garvey (Libertarian)

The attorney general acts as the state's chief legal officer, representing the state in court, overseeing the regulation of charities, protecting consumer rights and investigating certain types of organized crime and fraud.

James is the New York City public advocate and a former city councilwoman.

Wofford is a Manhattan-based private attorney who specializes in bankruptcy cases. He's making his first run for elected office.

Sussman, Garvey and Sliwa are all running on minor-party lines.

U.S. Senator

• Kirsten E. Gillibrand (Democratic, Working Families, Independence, Women's Equality)

• Chele Chiavacci Farley (Republican, Conservative, Reform)

Gillibrand is seeking her second full, six-year term as New York's junior senator.

She was first appointed to the position in 2009 after serving in the House of Representatives.

Farley is a finance-industry veteran making her first run for elected office.

There are no minor-party candidates on the ballot.

House of Representatives

All 27 of New York's congressional districts are up for election this year.

Some of the races are among the most closely watched in the country, including the 19th district battle between Rep. John Faso, a Republican, and Democratic challenger Antonio Delgado, as well as the 22nd district race between incumbent Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican, and Democratic Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi.

Those races could go a long way toward determining which party takes control of the U.S. House next year.

The winning candidates get a two-year term.

Make sure you check before you vote, though: Some incumbents, particularly in New York City, are running unopposed or without a major-party challenger.

The Vote411.org tool allows you to see your personalized ballot before heading to the polls.

State Legislature

All 213 seats in the state Legislature are up for grabs — 150 in the Assembly and 63 in the Senate.

The Assembly has been dominated by a Democratic majority for years, leaving little doubt as to which party will have control after the November elections.

It's a different story in the Senate, where Republicans currently control a razor-thin, one-seat majority with the help of a Democrat that sits with the GOP.

To see who is on your ballot, visit Vote411.org.

JCAMPBELL1@gannett.com

Jon Campbell is an Albany correspondent for the USA TODAY Network's Albany Bureau

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved