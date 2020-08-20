Crystal Peoples-Stokes reacts to Kamala Harris' historic nomination

The New York State Assembly Majority Leader says Harris would bring a unique perspective.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — California Senator Kamala Harris' nomination as the Democratic nominee for vice president is making an impression across the country, including in Western New York.

New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes says the choice is about more than political ideology.

"The fact that she is African American is quite historic," she told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger. "I think that honors not only me and my daughter by also my grandmother who never had the chance to vote."

Senator Harris is the child of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother. This makes her first African American and the first South Asian vice-presidential candidate on a major party ticket.

2 On Your Side spoke with Assemblywoman Peoples-Stokes to get her perspective on what this means for women of color in politics.

She knows a thing or two about political firsts. In 2018 she was the first African American and the first woman appointed to serve as the majority leader of the New York State Assembly

She 2 On Your Side Harris’ nomination is a sign that women of color are being heard in politics.

"And we’re clearly moving towards that. It literally took 242 years for there to ever be a black woman to ever as a leader in the state assembly."

Peoples-Stokes says Harris’ ability to do a good job was more important than her background, but her multicultural upbringing and political record will help bring a fresh perspective, in the same way, her own experience has guided her unique viewpoint in Albany.

"When we get in positions where we can, we will, and it’s not going to have anything to do with what you did in the past."