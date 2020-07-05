Democratic members of the state’s Board of Elections have filed an appeal of a federal judge’s reinstatement of the New York presidential primary.

The appeal Wednesday by board Commissioner Andrew Spano and other members comes a day after the June 23 primary was reinstated by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan, who said canceling it would be unconstitutional and deprive withdrawn presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang of proper representation at the Democratic convention.

Torres said there was enough time before the primary to plan how to carry it out safely.

The Democratic members of the State’s Board of Elections voted last week to cancel the presidential primary.