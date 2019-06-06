BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of many bills up for debate in Albany right now could have a big impact here in Buffalo. It would mean landlords in the city would have to give reason before evicting tenants and take better care of their properties.

The "just cause bill" is one of a series of nine pieces of legislation aimed at addressing housing concerns throughout the state of New York.

The legislation is designed to protect tenants from predatory landlords. It would require them to have a legitimate reason for eviction.

"There are literally slumlords out there that evict people every three or four months so they can take their first, last, and security," John Washington told 2 On Your Side.

Washington is the Community Organizer for People United For Sustainable Housing (PUSH) Buffalo. He works regularly with people who face sudden eviction from landlords in the City of Buffalo.

"This basically says that there has to be a cause—either a non-payment or a violation of the lease."

The bill would also make rent control a standard throughout the state. Washington tells 2 On Your Side that he has often seen people who have lived in communities for years suddenly unable to live in them because of rent increases. He also says the price of the housing doesn't always reflect the quality. This legislation is something he believes would fix that.

"What rent control does, it limits the amount of rent that can be charged, the increases that can happen year-to-year, and it also requires that landlords then keep a certain standard of living for their apartments, which is essential in Buffalo."

Part of the legislation would require cities like Buffalo to opt-in. Erie County would have to approve the legislation. City of Buffalo representatives declined to declined to comment.

Governor Cuomo has already urged the state legislature to pass the "just cause bill" and the other pieces of housing legislation that are up for a vote. Democratic leaders have stated they intend to work with him.

PUSH Buffalo is hosting a forum, along with Open Buffalo and Citizen Action of New York on Thursday, June 6th at 4 p.m. to discuss the housing crisis in Buffalo. The Forum will take place at 2421 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214.