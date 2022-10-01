'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' won't be airing on TV this year

While the Charlie Brown holiday specials won't be on network TV this year, here's where you can still watch "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" for free.

WASHINGTON — If one of your family traditions includes watching "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," you'll only find it on Apple TV+ and not on traditional broadcast television this year.

Now before you say "good grief," Apple has announced all of the Charlie Brown holiday specials will be available for nonsubscribers to watch for free for a few days.

For "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," anyone can stream it on Apple TV+ this year from Wednesday, Nov. 23- Sunday, Nov. 27.

Back in 2020, Apple TV+ became the new home to all things Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang, including the beloved holiday specials. It sparked an outcry when viewers learned that meant the specials wouldn't air on TV for the first time in decades.

While Halloween 2020 came and went without a "Great Pumpkin" sighting on TV, Apple later teamed up with PBS for ad-free broadcasts of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas."

Last year, all three Peanuts holiday specials once again aired on PBS. However, this year that won't be the case.

PBS confirmed in an e-mail that it does not have the rights to distribute the Peanuts specials this year.

Those who don't have Apple TV+ subscriptions will still be able to watch each of the specials for free for a limited time around the holidays.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available November 23 through November 27; and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available December 22 through December 25.

