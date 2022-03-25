NHL's most prominent Russian visits Buffalo on Friday night

It's been one month since Alex Ovechkin's interview discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since then, NHL players have been hesitant to speak up about it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The most prominent Russian player in the NHL will take the ice in Buffalo against the Sabres on Friday night.

"Please, no more war. It doesn't matter who is in the war, Russia, Ukraine, different countries, we have to live in peace," Ovechkin said Feb. 25.

Former Sabres goalie Domik Hasek tweeted a day later, upset about Ovechkin's remarks.

"Every adult in Europe knows well, that Putin is a mad killer and that Russia is waging an offensive war against the free country and its people," Hasek wrote.

"The NHL must immediately suspend contracts for all Russian players! Every athlete represents not only himself and his club, but also his country and its values and actions. That is a fact. If the NHL does not do so, it has indirect co-responsibility for the dead in Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Russian players are worried about their families back home.

"Its a hard situation. I have lots of friends in Russia and Ukraine. It's hard to see the war," Ovechkin said.

The NHL is worried about the players and families as well, releasing a statement three days after Ovechkin's interview.

"The National Hockey League condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible," the NHL said.

"We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs, and not on behalf of Russia. We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position."

The New York Times reported earlier in March that Russia has taken censorship to "new extremes," with Putin signing a law against "any public opposition to or independent news reporting about the war against Ukraine."

"Well, he's my president," Ovechkin said about Putin. "But, how I said, I'm not in politics. I'm an athlete. How I said, hope everything's going to be done soon. It's a hard situation right now for both sides. Everything, like how I said, everything I hope is going to be end, and I'm not in control of situation."

The Sabres are impacted, too. After not drafting a Russian since 2016, Buffalo selected four Russians in last summer's NHL Draft, and three of them are still playing back home.

2 On Your Side's Sabres insider Paul Hamilton asked Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams on WGR550 how those players are doing.