Two tornadoes touch down in central Pennsylvania

One was in Union County in the Lewisburg area, the other was in Exchange in Montour County.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Pennsylvania; one in Union County in the Lewisburg area, the other in Exchange in Montour County.

Strong storms moved across Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania on Sunday, and two tornadoes touched down on Sunday, as confirmed by the National Weather Service. Both occurred in mostly rural areas. The first was reported just north of Lewisburg in Union County at 4:21 p.m. and caused significant damage to several buildings, including a fireworks store.

The second tornado was reported at 4:48 p.m. in Exchange, Montour County. It is unclear if the second tornado is a reformation of the first, and the National Weather Service will have to conduct an on-the-ground evaluation to determine how strong these tornadoes were on the EF scale.

Severe thunderstorm watches remain in effect for Schuylkill, Carbon, and Monroe Counties until 11 p.m., which means the conditions remain favorable for severe weather and have the potential to cause damaging winds, hail the size of a quarter, and tornadoes.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for District Of Columbia, DE, central/eastern MD, NJ, eastern PA, northern VA, and adjacent Coastal Waters until 11 PM EDT. Threats: damaging wind, large hail, and a tornado or two. More Info: https://t.co/QMmU4tCxt1 pic.twitter.com/28Zl3wjcnH — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) July 2, 2023