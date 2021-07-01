Education Secretary Betsy DeVos 2nd Cabinet member to resign after Capitol riot

'There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation,' DeVos told President Trump in her resignation letter.

WASHINGTON — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has become the second Cabinet secretary to resign a day after a pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In a resignation letter Thursday, DeVos blamed President Donald Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy. She says, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.” The resignation is effective Friday.

In a farewell letter to Congress earlier this week, DeVos urged lawmakers to reject policies supported by President-elect Joe Biden, and to protect Trump administration policies that Biden has promised to eliminate.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao tendered her resignation earlier Thursday.

"Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the president stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed," Chao said in a statement she sent to her colleagues at the Department of Transportation. "As I'm sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside."

Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

At least five others who work in the White House resigned within hours of a mob of Trump supporters breaching the Capitol and reports indicate more resignations are expected to follow.

Chao's resignation is effective Monday, Jan. 11.

Dr. Elinore McCance-Katz, Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Abuse, also resigned Thursday, citing Trump's language.

Bloomberg and CNN reported early Thursday morning that deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger resigned Wednesday afternoon. Bloomberg reports he had intended to leave on Election Day, but stayed at the request of national security adviser Robert O'Brien.

CNN reports other members of the national security team are considering resigning.

Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff and press secretary for first lady Melania Trump, said in a statement Wednesday evening that it was an “honor” to serve the country in the White House and be part of the first lady’s “mission” to help children.

Grisham was one of Trump’s longest serving aides, having joined the campaign in 2015. She served as the White House press secretary and never held a press briefing.

Wednesday’s violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol by the president’s supporters sparked renewed conversations inside the White House about mass resignations by mid-level aides who are responsible for operations of the office of the president.

Shortly after Grisham's resignation, two other White House aides quit.

Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews said in a statement that "as someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw. I'll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power."

White House Social Secretary Ricky Niceta submitted her resignation in response to Wednesday's riot, according to media outlets.

Two people familiar with the conversations said the aides were torn between fears of what more would happen if they left and a desire to register their disgust with their boss. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

CNBC reported that Trump's former chief of staff and current special envoy to Northern Ireland has resigned from his post.

"I can’t do it. I can’t stay,” Mick Mulvaney told CNBC in an exclusive interview.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Marc Short reportedly has said he has been banned from the White House. Real Clear Politics reporter Philip Wegmann, citing Short, tweeted that Trump blamed Short after Pence said Wednesday he did not have the power to overturn the election results.