Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce they have become parents

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted that he and Chasten have wanted to grow their family for some time and were overjoyed to share the news.

WASHINGTON — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Tuesday that he and his husband, Chasten, have become parents.

The former Democratic presidential candidate tweeted that they have wanted to grow their family for some time and were overjoyed to share the news.

"The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon," Buttigieg tweeted.

Chasten Buttigieg also shared the announcement, tweeting out "Some news!"

The former South Bend, Indiana mayor made history earlier this year by becoming the first openly gay Cabinet member to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

During the midst of the 2020 presidential campaign, Buttigieg told PEOPLE that no matter what happened with the election, "the next chapter in our personal lives is going to be about kids.”

Last month, in a Washington Post profile, Chasten revealed that they had been trying to adopt for a year and were on multiple lists to adopt a baby. He described how in one instance they got a call about a birth mother who was in labor and wanted to place her baby for adoption, but then got a call a few hours later the mother had changed her mind.

Chasten described the adoption process as "a really weird cycle of anger and frustration and hope."

Many on social media, including GLAAD were quick to congratulate the couple on the news.

Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison tweeted congratulations as well, adding "Your lives will be forever changed! Enjoy every single moment."