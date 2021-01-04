4 people, including child, killed in Orange, Calif. shooting

The shooting happened in a business complex about five miles from Disneyland. One victim and the suspected shooter were taken to the hospital, police said.

ORANGE, Calif — A shooting at a Southern California office building on Wednesday killed four people, including a child, and injured a fifth person before police shot and wounded the suspect, police said.

Shots were being fired as officers arrived at a two-story office building on Lincoln Avenue in Orange, south of Los Angeles, at about 5:30 p.m., Lt. Jennifer Amat said.

“An officer-involved shooting occurred" and the suspect was taken to a hospital, Amat said, but she didn't immediately know his condition.

The shooting was on the second floor of the building, Amat said. She had no details about the confrontation, what may have sparked the attack or why a child may have been at the building.

The building at 202 W. Lincoln Ave. appeared to be a beige, two-story office building with an open, second-story balcony about five miles northeast of Disneyland. Signs outside indicated a handful of businesses were located there, including an insurance agent and a counseling service.

By 7 p.m., the situation had been stabilized and there wasn't any threat to the public, police said.

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., who represents Orange, responded on Twitter.

"I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely," Porter tweeted.

