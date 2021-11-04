'Big Brother UK' star Nikki Grahame dead at 38

The cause of death was not immediately known, but Grahame had publicly struggled for years with an eating disorder.

Nikki Grahame, a star of "Big Brother UK" and multiple other reality shows, has died at the age of 38, according to multiple entertainment industry reports. Although her cause of death was not immediately known, she had publicly struggled with anorexia.

"It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April," read an update on a GoFundMe page to raise money for Grahame to get help for her eating disorder. "It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age."

People magazine said Grahame wrote two books talking about her eating disorder, "Dying to Be Thin" and "Fragile."