Mega Millions: Here are the winning numbers for the $400M jackpot

After an already record-setting year for lottery games, the Mega Millions jackpot is once again inching toward half-a-billion dollars.

WASHINGTON — Could we soon see another billion-dollar lottery jackpot?

The possibility is still a ways off, but the Mega Millions jackpot is inching higher and higher, quickly closing in on half-a-billion dollars.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's $400 million jackpot were 14-22-48-58-68, Mega Ball 6. The Megaplier was 2X.

The cash option, which most winners choose, is more than $216 million.

Players must match all five numbers and the gold Mega Ball number to win the jackpot. Players face astronomical odds for a jackpot win: 1 in 302.5 million.

If no one wins the jackpot Tuesday, the grand prize would increase to an estimated $420 million and Mega Millions players have a shot to win that on Friday.

The country has seen a record-setting year for lottery games, with multiple huge jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball.

After months of hype, a single Powerball ticket in California won the record-setting $2.04 billion jackpot in November. The winners have not yet come forward or been identified. California law requires winners to come forward publicly, but they have a year to do so.

Over the summer, a near-record $1.377 billion Mega Millions jackpot had Americans in a lottery frenzy in July. A winner in Illinois eventually put the run to an end and matched all six numbers to take home the grand prize. Two people came forward to claim it, but chose to stay anonymous, something that is allowed in Illinois but not every state.