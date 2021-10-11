One of the nation's largest drugstore chains plans to close hundreds of stores

CVS said it is looking to reduce store count density in some locations, with plans to close about 900 drugstores.

WASHINGTON — CVS Health will close hundreds of drugstores over the next three years, as the retail giant adjusts to changing customer needs and converts to new store formats.

The company said Thursday that it will close about 300 stores a year for the next three years as it looks to reduce store count density in some locations.

The total of around 900 amounts to nearly a tenth of the roughly 10,000 retail locations CVS Health currently operates as one of the nation's largest drugstore chains.

The company also sells insurance and runs prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers.

The company said there will be three distinct models for its new store formats: "Sites dedicated to offering primary care services; An enhanced version of HealthHUB locations with products and services designed for everyday health and wellness needs; and Traditional CVS Pharmacy stores that provide prescription services and health, wellness, personal care and other convenient retail offerings."

As part of Thursday's announcement, the company said it will offer employees at closing stores jobs in other locations or "different opportunities as part of its overall workforce strategy."

CVS Health did not identify which stores will be closing, but said the changes will begin in Spring 2022.