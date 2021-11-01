Reports: Carole Baskin suing Netflix over 'Tiger King 2'

Carole Baskin's lawsuit claims she and her husband did not authorize previously-shot footage of them to be used in a second documentary.

Carole Baskin and her husband are suing Netflix, saying the streaming service is using unauthorized footage of her in the upcoming "Tiger King 2" series, according to multiple industry reports.

The suit, filed, in Florida, alleges that Royal Goode Productions is using footage of her and her husband, Howard, even though they only signed releases for the first documentary, Variety reports.

Deadline reports the couple is alleging the production doesn't have the right to use footage left over from 2020's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."

“Understanding that the Appearance Releases limited Royal Goode Productions’ use of the footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue to the single, initial documentary motion picture, the Baskins believed that any sequel – though odious – would not include any of their footage,” the lawsuit reads, according to Variety.

The Baskins are asking the court to step in by Nov. 16, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series is set to be released on Netflix the next day.

The outlets said Monday night that Netflix had yet to respond to a request for comment.

On the Netflix series “Tiger King”, Baskin, who owns a big cat refuge, sought to shut down Joseph Maldonado-Passage’s for-profit breeding of big cats. His nickname is “Joe Exotic” and her signature line is “cool cats and kittens.”

Maldonado-Passage is serving a 22-year federal prison term for killing five tigers and plotting to have Baskin killed.