Officer killed in Jan. 6 riot will lie in honor at US Capitol

Brian Sicknick, the U.S. Capitol Police officer who was killed in the insurrection at the Capitol, will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Friday. He is just the fifth American to ever receive the honor.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump tore down fences and broke through doors and windows to enter the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Inside, the fully assembled Congress and former Vice President Mike Pence were certifying the victory of President Joe Biden. Sicknick, 42, was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. He was among five people who died.

"The U.S. Congress is united in grief, gratitude and solemn appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick," the two leaders said in a statement. "The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution. His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and the people we serve."

Sicknick's body will arrive Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., and a viewing period for Capitol Police will be held from 10:00 a.m. through the overnight hours. Members of Congress will be invited to view Wednesday morning, followed by a Congressional Tribute. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremonies will be open to invited guests only.

Lying in honor is reserved for private citizens, while lying in state is for a government official who has died and lying in repose is for former government officials.

Sicknick will be the fifth person ever and the third Capitol Police officer to lie in honor at the Capitol. Officer Jacob Chestnut Jr. and detective John Gibson received the honor after being shot confronting an assailant on July 24, 1998. Rosa Parks and the Rev. Billy Graham are the other two who have lain in honor.

Sicknick, who served six years in the New Jersey Air National Guard, will be interned at Arlington National Cemetery. The South River, New Jersey, native enlisted in the National Guard six months after graduating high school in 1997, deploying to Saudi Arabia and then Kyrgyzstan. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008.