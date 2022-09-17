Multiple top-prize lottery winners

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the recent NYS Take 5 drawing on September 16 multiple winners were revealed from surrounding areas of Buffalo in both Fredonia, and Syracuse.
Winning tickets were sold at these locations
- Fredonia Food Mart located at 33 Temple Street in Fredonia, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00
- Stafford Convenience store LLC located at 372 Stafford ave. in Syracuse, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00
- Tops Markets #264 located at 3955 Vineyard dr. in Dunkirk, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00
The lottery Take 5 game is drawn from a field of one through 39 and is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Those with winning tickets can hold onto and cash their tickets for up to a year from the drawing date.
To learn more about NYS Lottery and view numbers drawn, visit nylottery.ny.gov.
