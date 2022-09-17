Multiple top-prize lottery winners

Multiple people had winning tickets during the latest lottery drawing in NYS.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the recent NYS Take 5 drawing on September 16 multiple winners were revealed from surrounding areas of Buffalo in both Fredonia, and Syracuse.

Winning tickets were sold at these locations

Fredonia Food Mart located at 33 Temple Street in Fredonia, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00

Stafford Convenience store LLC located at 372 Stafford ave. in Syracuse, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00

Tops Markets #264 located at 3955 Vineyard dr. in Dunkirk, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00

The lottery Take 5 game is drawn from a field of one through 39 and is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Those with winning tickets can hold onto and cash their tickets for up to a year from the drawing date.

To learn more about NYS Lottery and view numbers drawn, visit nylottery.ny.gov.