x
Lottery

Third-prize winning Powerball ticket sold in WNY

Thinking your chance to buy the winning lottery ticket is slim? It just may not be as far from you as you'd think.
Powerball Ticket

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Check your lottery tickets.  There were seven lucky third prize winners for Monday' Powerball lottery drawing, and one of those lucky tickets was purchased right here in WNY.

The winning third-prize ticket worth $50,000, before taxes, was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Southwestern in West Seneca.

The winning numbers drawn for the October 2, 2023 jackpot 12-26-27-43-47 and Powerball 5

Since no one won the jackpot on Monday, the prize for the next drawing is now $1.20 billion, making it the third-highest jackpot in the history of the Powerball.

The winning numbers 

