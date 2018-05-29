BUFFALO, NY - Pride Week kicked off in Buffalo Tuesday, with a pride flag raising ceremony in Niagara Square in front of City Hall.

It was the first of many events for this year's week-long celebration, organized by the Pride Center of Western New York.

Events continue Wednesday evening, with the Gay 5K in Larkinville at 7 p.m. followed by a post-race party.

Thursday, a networking event at the Curtiss Hotel called "Out for Business," will give members of the LGBTQ+ community an opportunity to make connections and share business cards.

Saturday is the Dyke and March, with a display of signs and banners marching down Elmwood Avenue beginning at 2 p.m. The march ends at Bidwell Park, followed by music, performers, food trucks, and kids’ activities.

And finally, the week comes to a close Sunday with the premiere Pride Week events: the Pride Parade and Pride Festival.

The parade starts at noon at the corner of Elmwood and Forest Avenues, and heads down Elmwood to the corner of Allen Street. More than 100 organizations are expected to participate in this year's parade.

After that, at Canalside from 1 - 7 p.m., everyone is welcome for one last celebration of culture and community, with entertainment, activities, food and drink vendors.

Pride Week benefits the Pride Center of Western New York, with proceeds helping to support programs and services throughout the year. Their mission: "To work with the community to make Western New York a safe, healthy, and satisfying place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to live, work, and establish their families."

