WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- "You get a lot of people staring, and it kind of makes me very uncomfortable," said David Fisher Jr.

After 21 years David Fisher Jr., or DJ, knows who he is.

"I understand the position that I'm in, and what people will see when they see," said Fisher Jr.

DJ has Neurofribroma, a genetic disorder that causes benign tumors on the skin.

"I really didn't like being out in public, because it meant more people would ask questions and stare," said Fisher Jr.

After working for the Winston-Salem Dash for two years, he says he's become a new man.

"I didn't have a whole lot of self worth, and they helped me gain back my confidence, and help me believe that I can go out there and talk to people and it's not going to be a big deal," said Fisher Jr.

DJ's perseverance inspires those around him.

"This kid deserves the same kind of chance anyone else would have," said Vance Law, a former MLB player who now works for the Chicago White Sox.

The Dash is one of its minor league teams.

Law first saw DJ last year, but spoke with him for the first time this year.

He knew he could do something special.

"I thought, you know what, I need to do something and I'm not going to let it pass by," said Law.

Law did do something.

Law put together a GoFundMe to help DJ with surgery costs.

Now that DJ has stopped growing, doctors are willing to do surgeries that should help reduce the size of his tumors and improve his vision in his right eye.

When the Dash told DJ to come to the office though, he was nervous,

"I thought ok, I hope I'm not in trouble for anything," said Fisher Jr.

When DJ found out what was happening he was shocked to say the least.

"I was speechless. I don't know if I can articulate the kind of words necessary for thanks for that," said Fisher Jr.

Now, the GoFundMe has more than 2 thousand dollars to put towards DJ's surgeries.

His first surgery is June 12.

Just one of many reasons for DJ to share that great smile of his.

"Just smiling can change someone's whole day."

He says he expects his smile to be a whole lot bigger after that.

HOW YOU CAN HELP: David Fisher Jr. GoFundMe.

