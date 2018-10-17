BUFFALO, NY-- Western New York is set to receive $100 million from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.

The foundation will mark the 100th birthday of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. by donating $200 million to his favorite communities, southeast Michigan and Buffalo. Wilson's wife Mary will be on hand Wednesday for the announcement.

Forty million of Buffalo's donation will go to LaSalle Park, $10 million endowment to sustain maintenance and upkeep of the park, another $40 million goes to regional parks and trails with a second $10 million endowment to sustain their maintenance and upkeep.

The announcement will be made at 3pm today. 2 On Your Side will live stream the event on WGRZ.COM and Facebook.

