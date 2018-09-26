BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trocaire and Medaille colleges have each received nearly $300,000 to introduce a program that will help combat sexual violence against students.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women. Similar grants have been awarded to nearly 60 other schools nationwide in an effort to reduce sexual assault, domestic violence, and crimes like stalking on college campuses.

"We are thrilled to partner on this grant, which will allow us to expand our collaboration with Trocaire and Medaille colleges, with our local and state law enforcement, and ensure a thoughtful, survivor-centered, coordinated community response," Crisis Services CEO Jesscia Pirro said.

According to U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, rape and sexual assaults are 13% more likely to go unreported by college students than by non-student survivors.

