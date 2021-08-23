With Hyatt auction date set, Jemal books Steelers for a September stay

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A State Supreme Court-ordered foreclosure auction will set the stage for developer Douglas Jemal to complete his acquisition of the Hyatt Regency Hotel.
And the developer is so confident he will own the Hyatt, and that it will open, that his staff has already booked the Pittsburgh Steelers as one of the hotel's first guests.
Judge Emilio Colaiacovo has set an auction date for the closed 396-room downtown hotel for 10 a.m. Sept. 8 in the Erie County Hall foreclosure alcove.
Jemal is expected to be the sole bidder.