Seven students from a local sailing school experienced a valuable lesson Tuesday afternoon during a training session.

According to a Coast Guard spokesperson, the students were sailing a single mast sailboat with an instructor when an excessive amount of wind pushed the boat onto some rocks.

The boat ended up near the Coast Guard base on Fuhrmann Boulevard where Coast Guard members were able to hop the fence and assist the training sailors.

None of the students were injured in the accident, however one Coast Guard member sustained a minor injury when scaling over the fence.

The name of the sailing school is unknown at this time. 2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.