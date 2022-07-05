William Gillison, pastor at Mount Olive Baptist Church passes away

BUFFALO, N.Y. — William Gillison, the pastor at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Buffalo, passed away on Monday.
The church announced his passing late Monday night.
Originally from South Carolina, Pastor Gillison moved to Buffalo and became pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church in 1981. He served as moderator of the Great Lakes Baptist Association, an association of churches across Western New York. He also served with many other organizations.
He received several awards over the years, including the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award.
Pastor Gillison and his wife Antonia had four children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.