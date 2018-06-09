BUFFALO, N.Y. - 2 On Your Side has been reporting on Tonawanda Coke since July, about everything from the black smoke to the cease and desist order, and of course, the fire at the plant.

But, what exactly does Tonawanda Coke make? 2 On Your Side's Emily Lampa took that viewer question and got you an answer.

It's a fuel, made from coal which burns cleaner because most of the impurities are cooked off. Tonawanda Coke makes the highest purity of coke called, 'foundry coke.'

A former chemist at the plant, Nellie Brown, explains that coke is made by crushing and heating coal at high temperatures to draw out the impurities.

Another question a viewer asked 2 On Your Side is, 'have we attempted to speak with current employees about working conditions?' We have, but so far, none have agreed to share their stories.

"I know when I worked there there were a number of areas that were designated as Cancer hazard areas, and the cancer hazard areas and in coal handling, you wore a half face respirator. And there's no question that that's necessary. There's a lot of heat stress involved there working on the battery and around, so there are all of the hazards associated with all of that," said Brown.

In terms of how many people currently work at Tonawanda Coke, 2 On Your Side was told by a former spokesperson that there are about 120 total employees.

