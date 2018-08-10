BUFFALO, N.Y.-- The victims of a deadly limousine crash that killed 20 people outside of Albany Saturday, were not wearing seatbelts.

This led 2 On Your Side to investigate what New York state laws are in regards to seatbelts in limousines.

New York State occupant restraint laws say that a limo is considered a livery vehicle. In livery vehicles, it is the law that you must wear a seatbelt in the driver or passenger seats.

However, people who are 16 and older do not have to wear a seatbelt in the backseat. The same law applies to cars.

A seatbelt is also not required in emergency vehicles, vehicles older than 1964, passengers in a bus other than a school bus and mail carrier vehicles while delivering mail.

Governor Andrew Cuomo stated earlier this year that he wants everyone to be required to wear a seatbelt in the backseat in New York.

