First cannabis growers showcase hosted in Batavia

Two local sellers teamed up to showcase their products and help their bottom line.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Local cannabis growers are looking for ways to get products out to consumers

On Tuesday, Western New York had its first cannabis growers showcase in Batavia.

Two local sellers teamed up to showcase their products and help their bottom line.

"We partnered with all them and seven other cultivators to bring their products in... to be able to sell it in a dispensary style atmosphere which makes it really great for consumers to come in and buy safe, legal tested cannabis products," said Chris VanDuesen, CEO of Empire Hemp Co.

Empire Hemp is hoping to continue this pop-up through the end of the year.