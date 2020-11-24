Wegmans honored as best large retail workplace by Fortune magazine

It's the 5th year in a row the WNY grocery store has earned the honor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It looks like Wegmans has done it again, one of Western New York's favorite grocery stores is being celebrated nationally.

For the fifth year in a row, Fortune magazine named Wegmans as number one in the 15 best large workplaces in retail.

“It’s both humbling and inspiring to be recognized this way, especially this year,” says President and CEO Colleen Wegman. “Our people work so hard to create a welcoming, safe, and happy place for our customers to shop. We are so grateful to our people and our customers for this award.”

It’s an honor to again be recognized by Fortune. We’re so grateful to our people, especially this year, for creating a safe, welcoming, and happy place for our customers to shop. https://t.co/qINtYRaCF3 — Wegmans Food Markets (@Wegmans) November 23, 2020