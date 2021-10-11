Wegmans looking to fill over 250 positions with virtual hiring event

Wegmans is looking to fill more than 250 full-time and part-time positions at its Buffalo area stores.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In an effort to find workers, Wegmans is once again holding a virtual hiring event this week for its Buffalo stores.

The hiring event will take place Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wegmans is looking to fill more than 250 full-time and part-time positions at its Buffalo area stores.

A variety of positions are available. Some available positions include customer services roles such as merchandising, front-end, culinary, perishable departments and pharmacy.

Wegmans notes that all interviews for the virtual hiring event will be conducted over the phone.