Wegmans looking to fill over 250 positions with virtual hiring event

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In an effort to find workers, Wegmans is once again holding a virtual hiring event this week for its Buffalo stores.
The hiring event will take place Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wegmans is looking to fill more than 250 full-time and part-time positions at its Buffalo area stores.
A variety of positions are available. Some available positions include customer services roles such as merchandising, front-end, culinary, perishable departments and pharmacy.
Wegmans notes that all interviews for the virtual hiring event will be conducted over the phone.
Anyone interested in submitting an application can do so online by clicking here. According to Wegmans, a member of its hiring team will contact candidates to schedule a virtual interview.