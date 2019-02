BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Postal Service introduced the Gregory Hines Forever Stamp at the Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts on Tuesday night.

Hines was a performer who danced, sang and acted on Broadway and on the screen. He is credited with renewing interest in tap during the 1990s.

The stamp is the 42nd issued in the Black Heritage series by the U.S. Post Office as a celebration of Black History Month.

Hines died in 2003.