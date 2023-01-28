University United Festival back at UB South Campus, parade down Bailey Ave returns

The two-day festival will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, and Sunday, June 11, 2023.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt announced that the annual University United Festival will be returning this June.

For its 9th year, the festival will be held at the University at Buffalo South Campus Rotary Field.

The two-day festival will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, and Sunday, June 11, 2023.

“We are proud once again to have the privilege and honor of bringing the University United Festival back for its 9th year to the residents of the University District and surrounding Buffalo community,” said Council Member Wyatt.

Also, the University United Festival will be bringing back the festival parade that travels down Bailey Avenue.

“Planning is well underway for the festival this year and we could not be more excited to bring our festival back to the University District community in 2023,” said Taisha St. Jean, University United Festival Chairwoman.

The University United Festival committee said in 2022 there were an estimated 23,000 folks that showed up over the weekend.