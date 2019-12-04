BUFFALO, N.Y. — A male student from the University at Buffalo is in serious condition following a possible hazing incident.

Buffalo Police say they are investigating the incident that occurred at a fraternity house on Custer Street. They said they received a 911 call to the house.

The student, who Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says is not from WNY, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

UB issued a statement regarding the incident involving the Sigma Pi fraternity. They say they are cooperating with police and that all activities of all fraternities and sororities are suspended.

The University at Buffalo community is deeply concerned about the health and well-being of our student whose injuries, Buffalo Police suspect, may have resulted from hazing overnight.

We are in contact with the student’s family and will provide whatever assistance and comfort we can during this very difficult time, as we hope for the very best for our student who is an undergraduate student at UB.

UB President, Satish K. Tripathi released this message to the campus. “This morning, I was informed that one of our UB students had been hospitalized with a serious medical condition as the result of a possible hazing incident. We have reached out to the student’s family and are providing all the assistance and comfort we can to them during this incredibly difficult time. I ask you to keep this student – one of our own -- and his family in your thoughts.

"As the investigation into this very serious matter continues, let me reiterate that our university has zero tolerance for hazing. Not only are hazing incidents a violation of our university policies, but they are also crimes.”

If anyone knows anything about what happened, you're asked to contact University Police at: 716-645-2222.