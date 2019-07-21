On Sunday, two separate rallies started around 1 p.m. on Bidwell Parkway regarding President Donald Trump. One rally is for the president, and the other is against.

Hundreds of protesters showed up to argue both sides.

Initially, the pro-Trump rally was located at Bidwell and Richmond, while the anti-Trump rally was located at Bidwell and Elmwood.

However, protesters from both sides ended up at the same location. While some protesters from the anti-Trump side are still located at Bidwell and Elmwood, many are also at Bidwell and Richmond.

A spokesperson for the City of Buffalo told 2 On Your Side neither group was given permits for the rallies.

Buffalo Police are acting as a barrier between the two groups. One fight did break out, but police were able to get it under control.

2 On Your Side's Leanne Stuck is on the scene, and she says tensions are high. We will update the story as more information becomes available.