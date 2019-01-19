NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday night that all tractor trailers and buses will be banned from traveling on the New York State Thruway and most interstate highways effective 3 p.m. Saturday.

The governor is enforcing this ban in preparation of the winter weather that is expect to hit most of New York State.

"Safety is our number one priority and with the anticipated storm impacting most of New York State, we are implementing this ban on tractor trailers and buses so our plow operators, fire, law enforcement and emergency personnel can keep roads clean and respond to emergencies as quickly as possible," Governor Cuomo said.

Tractor trailers and buses will be banned from the following highways:

I-88 from Binghamton to Albany

I-86/Rt 17 from PA border to I-87 (entire length)

I-81 from PA Border to Canadian Border

I-84 from PA Border to CT Border

I-684 from I-287 to I-84

I-87 from Albany to Canadian Border

I-390 from I-86 to I-90

I-99 from PA Border to I-86

I-90 from Thruway Exit 24 to Berkshire Spur Exit B2 (through Cap Dist)

Rt 219 from Peters Rd to I-90 (expressway section)

I-190 - full length (both Thruway and DOT sections)

I-290 - full length

Rt 5 Skyway - I-190 to NY179 (Milestrip Rd)

Rt 400 - NY16 to I-90

I-390, I-490, I-590 around Rochester

Alternate Route 7 in Albany County

The following highways will also have the ban in effect: