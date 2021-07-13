Town of Tonawanda Police investigating death of 28-year-old Amherst man

Police found John Callaghan Monday night on Highland Avenue near Parker Boulevard with an apparent neck laceration.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — An Amherst man is dead and police in the Town of Tonawanda are trying to piece together what happened.

They say they got a call shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday for an injured person on Highland Avenue near Parker Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 28-year-old John Callaghan of Amherst dead on the ground. Police say he suffered an apparent neck injury.

No arrest has been made, but police do say they believe there is no risk to the community at this time.